Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 29

Gold, silver prices in your city, May 29: While trade talks between the US and China have cooled off, Donald Trump has now dangled increased tariffs before the European Union, subject to talks till July 9.

Amid this uncertainity, experts feel that gold prices will remain volatile for the time being. They also note that while gold and silver are safe haven investments, caution must be maintained.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold prices to remain volatile and suggests selling the yellow metal. "We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, geopolitical tensions and ahead of the key US economic data. We suggest selling gold below ₹95,000 with a stop loss of ₹95,550 for the target of ₹94,200," said Jain.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,255-3,240 while resistance is at $3,300-3,322. He added that silver has support at $32.85-32.65 while resistance is at $33.35-33.55.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates — May 29 Prices was down today at 12.20 pm on May 29. The MCX gold index was at ₹94,545/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹97,668/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹95,040/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12.20 pm on May 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹87,120/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at ₹97,970/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 29 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.