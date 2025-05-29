Subscribe

Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 29

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published29 May 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Gold prices in your city today, on May 29: Check gold and silver rates in your city — Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.
Gold, silver prices in your city, May 29: While trade talks between the US and China have cooled off, Donald Trump has now dangled increased tariffs before the European Union, subject to talks till July 9.

Amid this uncertainity, experts feel that gold prices will remain volatile for the time being. They also note that while gold and silver are safe haven investments, caution must be maintained.

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold prices to remain volatile and suggests selling the yellow metal. "We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index, geopolitical tensions and ahead of the key US economic data. We suggest selling gold below 95,000 with a stop loss of 95,550 for the target of 94,200," said Jain.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP of commodities at Mehta Equities, gold has support at $3,255-3,240 while resistance is at $3,300-3,322. He added that silver has support at $32.85-32.65 while resistance is at $33.35-33.55.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Rates — May 29

Prices was down today at 12.20 pm on May 29. The MCX gold index was at 94,545/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 97,668/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 95,040/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 12.20 pm on May 29. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 87,120/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 97,970/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for prices of gold and silver in your city today on May 29 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 29

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 29

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 29

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 29

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 29

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 29

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

