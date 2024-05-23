Gold pulls back from record highs, drops by ₹2,256 over 3 sessions on profit booking
Gold prices reverse after hitting record high, dropping to 1-week low post Fed meeting minutes. Fed's hawkish tone boosts USD, reduces rate cut expectations, impacting gold prices. Central banks cut gold imports as prices surge, with India's imports anticipated to fall by 20% compared to last year.
Gold prices have pulled back from their record highs in recent trading sessions, marking a reversal after a strong rally. Over the course of the last three sessions, the price of the yellow metal dropped from ₹74,367 per ten grams to reach a new one-week low of ₹72,111 on the MCX, marking a decline of ₹2,256.
