On Wednesday, the national capital's gold price climbed by ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 grams on the strength of positive global signs. In the last trade, the price of the precious metal for 10 grams was ₹60,080. Silver climbed by ₹1,150 to ₹76,100 per kg as well.

Gold futures, maturing on June 5, 2023, reached ₹60,705 per 10 grams on the MCX, after recording a rise of ₹77.00 or 0.13 per cent. Similarly, silver futures, maturing on July 5, 2023, also grew ₹124 or 0.17 percent and were trading at ₹75,169 per kg on the MCX.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,750 per 10 grams, up ₹670 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Both gold and silver were trading higher on the global markets, at USD 2,015 per ounce and USD 25,34 per ounce, respectively.

Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said “Spot gold is currently stable around $2016 after rallying 1.73% yesterday on renewed banking concerns. US regional banks tumbled as PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp plunged at least 20%."

“Treasury two-year yields slumped 3.58% to close just below 4%. The US JOLTS jobs opening figures fell a third month to the lowest in nearly two years, which also prompted a flight to safety, thus favouring gold in turn. The US treasury secretary Ms Yellen Janet Yellen warned the Treasury could run out of cash as soon as June 1," said Praveen Singh.

“Traders are expected to be cautious ahead of the US ADP data and US FOMC monetary policy decision today. The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 bps tonight; however, major focus will be on clues to a possible pause in its rate hike spree and the Central Bank's take on the banking turmoil. The yellow metal faces a strong resistance at $2020 followed by $2050 as the key level before it may approach its all-time level around $2075. Support is seen at $2000/$1977. Dip buying is favoured," said Praveen Singh.

Jatin Gohil, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Reliance Securities said “MCX Gold took breakout of the squeezing channel on hourly chart. After a strong run it started trading in consolidation. For the evening session bias will remain bullish and support can be seen at Rs.60600 and resistance can be seen near Rs.60800 mark."

"Comex gold held steady above the key USD 2,000-level in Asian trading hours on Wednesday as investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision due later in the day," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Sriram Iyer said “International and domestic gold and silver prices rose on Tuesday on fresh banking jitters."