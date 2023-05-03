Gold prices rally ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 gm, silver up ₹1,150 to ₹76,1002 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Gold rallies ₹670; silver zooms ₹1,150
On Wednesday, the national capital's gold price climbed by ₹670 to ₹60,750 per 10 grams on the strength of positive global signs. In the last trade, the price of the precious metal for 10 grams was ₹60,080. Silver climbed by ₹1,150 to ₹76,100 per kg as well.
