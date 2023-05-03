Gold prices rally 670 to 60,750 per 10 gm, silver up 1,150 to 76,100

“Traders are expected to be cautious ahead of the US ADP data and US FOMC monetary policy decision today. The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 bps tonight; however, major focus will be on clues to a possible pause in its rate hike spree and the Central Bank's take on the banking turmoil. The yellow metal faces a strong resistance at $2020 followed by $2050 as the key level before it may approach its all-time level around $2075. Support is seen at $2000/$1977. Dip buying is favoured," said Praveen Singh.