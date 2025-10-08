Gold rally points to eroding faith in central banks worldwide

Trump inherited an annual budget deficit of around 6% of GDP and debt (the sum of all deficits through time) approaching 100% of GDP and has done little to change their trajectory. Revenue from tariffs do offset the tax cuts in Republicans’ fiscal bill signed in July but could disappear if the Supreme Court rules some tariffs were imposed illegally. Meanwhile, the government has shut down over Democratic demands that certain healthcare subsidies be extended, to which Trump and Republicans appear open.