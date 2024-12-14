Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 14, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7903.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 600.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7246.3 per gram, a fall of ₹550.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.34%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.82%.
The current price of silver in India is 96500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 3200.0 per kg.
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹78881.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79501.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was ₹77641.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹78875.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79495.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was ₹77635.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹78889.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79509.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was ₹77649.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹78897.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79517.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was ₹77657.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹78895.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79515.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was ₹77655.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 105600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was ₹102700.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹95500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 97500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was ₹94100.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹104200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 106200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was ₹103300.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹102600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 104600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was ₹101700.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹105000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 107000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was ₹104100.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
