Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 14, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 14, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.79033.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.96500.0 in Delhi.

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 14, 2024

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 14, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7903.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 600.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7246.3 per gram, a fall of 550.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.34%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.82%.

The current price of silver in India is 96500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 3200.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 78881.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79501.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was 77641.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 78875.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79495.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was 77635.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 78889.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79509.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was 77649.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 78897.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79517.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was 77657.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 78895.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 13-12-2024 was 79515.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 08-12-2024 was 77655.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 105600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was 102700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 95500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 97500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was 94100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 104200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 106200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was 103300.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 104600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was 101700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 105000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 13-12-2024 was 107000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 08-12-2024 was 104100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

