Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Livemint

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78053.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 17, 2024: Gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7805.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7156.3 per gram, reflecting no change .

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.92%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.88%.

The current price of silver in India is 95500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 77901.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-12-2024 was 77911.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-12-2024 was 78631.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 77895.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-12-2024 was 77905.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-12-2024 was 78625.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 77909.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-12-2024 was 77919.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-12-2024 was 78639.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 77917.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-12-2024 was 77927.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-12-2024 was 78647.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 77915.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-12-2024 was 77925.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-12-2024 was 78645.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-12-2024 was 102700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-12-2024 was 106800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 94500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-12-2024 was 94600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-12-2024 was 98700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 103200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-12-2024 was 103300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-12-2024 was 107400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-12-2024 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-12-2024 was 105800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-12-2024 was 104100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-12-2024 was 108200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

