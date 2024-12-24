Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 24, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 24, 2024:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.77613.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.94400.0 in Delhi.

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 24, 2024: Gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7761.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7116.3 per gram, reflecting no change .

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.72%, while over the last month, the change stands at 2.81%.

The current price of silver in India is 94400.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹77461.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-12-2024 was 77471.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-12-2024 was ₹78031.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹77455.0/10 grams. Yesterday's gold rate on 23-12-2024 was 77465.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 18-12-2024 was ₹78025.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹77469.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-12-2024 was 77479.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-12-2024 was ₹78039.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹77477.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-12-2024 was 77487.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-12-2024 was ₹78047.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹77475.0/10 grams. Yesterday's gold rate on 23-12-2024 was 77485.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 18-12-2024 was ₹78045.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-12-2024 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-12-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹93400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-12-2024 was 93600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-12-2024 was ₹94500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹102100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-12-2024 was 102300.0/Kg,and last week's silver price on 18-12-2024 was ₹103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹100500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-12-2024 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-12-2024 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹102900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-12-2024 was 103100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-12-2024 was ₹104000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.