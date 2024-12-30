Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 30, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7800.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7151.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.73%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.01%.

The current price of silver in India is 95400.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹77851.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 29-12-2024 was 78031.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-12-2024 was ₹77461.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹77845.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 29-12-2024 was 78025.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-12-2024 was ₹77455.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹77859.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 29-12-2024 was 78039.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-12-2024 was ₹77469.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹77867.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 29-12-2024 was 78047.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-12-2024 was ₹77477.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹77865.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 29-12-2024 was 78045.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 24-12-2024 was ₹77475.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹102500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 29-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 24-12-2024 was ₹101500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹94400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 29-12-2024 was 94500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 24-12-2024 was ₹93400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹103100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 29-12-2024 was 103200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 24-12-2024 was ₹102100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 29-12-2024 was 101600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 24-12-2024 was ₹100500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 29-12-2024 was 104000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 24-12-2024 was ₹102900.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.