Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on December 6, 2024: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 6, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7807.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7158.3 per gram, a rise of ₹120.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.42%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.99%.
The current price of silver in India is 95200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200.0 per kg.
Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities
Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India
Gold Rate in Chennai
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹77921.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-12-2024 was 77811.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-11-2024 was ₹78141.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Bangalore
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹77915.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-12-2024 was 77805.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-11-2024 was ₹78135.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹77929.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-12-2024 was 77819.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-11-2024 was ₹78149.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹77937.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-12-2024 was 77827.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-11-2024 was ₹78157.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹77935.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-12-2024 was 77825.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-11-2024 was ₹78155.0/10 grams.
Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India
Silver Prices in Chennai
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹103800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-12-2024 was 102100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was ₹102800.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Bangalore
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹94200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-12-2024 was 93000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was ₹93700.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹104400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-12-2024 was 102700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was ₹103400.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹102800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-12-2024 was 101100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was ₹101800.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹105200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-12-2024 was 103500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-11-2024 was ₹104200.0/Kg
Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
- Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
- Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
- Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
- Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
- World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
