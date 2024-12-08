Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 8, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7779.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 280.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7132.3 per gram, a fall of ₹260.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.12%, while over the last month, the change stands at 1.87%.

The current price of silver in India is 95100.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹77641.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-12-2024 was 77921.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-12-2024 was ₹78011.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹77635.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-12-2024 was 77915.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-12-2024 was ₹78005.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹77649.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-12-2024 was 77929.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-12-2024 was ₹78019.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹77657.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-12-2024 was 77937.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-12-2024 was ₹78027.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹77655.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-12-2024 was 77935.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-12-2024 was ₹78025.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹102700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-12-2024 was 103800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-12-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹94100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-12-2024 was 94200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-12-2024 was ₹93500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹103300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-12-2024 was 104400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-12-2024 was ₹103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹101700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-12-2024 was 102800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-12-2024 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹104100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-12-2024 was 105200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-12-2024 was ₹104000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.