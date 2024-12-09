Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on December 9, 2024: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7131.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.72%, while over the last month, the change stands at 1.87%.

The current price of silver in India is 95000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹77631.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 08-12-2024 was 77921.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-12-2024 was ₹77361.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹77625.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 08-12-2024 was 77915.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-12-2024 was ₹77355.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹77639.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 08-12-2024 was 77929.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-12-2024 was ₹77369.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹77647.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 08-12-2024 was 77937.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-12-2024 was ₹77377.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹77645.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 08-12-2024 was 77935.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 03-12-2024 was ₹77375.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹102600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 08-12-2024 was 103800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 03-12-2024 was ₹102100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹94000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 08-12-2024 was 94200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 03-12-2024 was ₹93000.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹103200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 08-12-2024 was 104400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 03-12-2024 was ₹102700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 08-12-2024 was 102800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 03-12-2024 was ₹101100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹104000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 08-12-2024 was 105200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 03-12-2024 was ₹103500.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.