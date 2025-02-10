Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 10, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 10, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8683.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7961.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.84%, while over the last month, the change stands at -7.9%.

Advertisement

The current price of silver in India is 102500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹86681.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-02-2025 was 86521.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-02-2025 was ₹84061.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹86675.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-02-2025 was 86515.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-02-2025 was ₹84055.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹86689.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-02-2025 was 86529.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-02-2025 was ₹84069.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹86697.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-02-2025 was 86537.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-02-2025 was ₹84077.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹86695.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-02-2025 was 86535.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-02-2025 was ₹84075.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-02-2025 was ₹109600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-02-2025 was 101500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-02-2025 was ₹101500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-02-2025 was 110200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-02-2025 was ₹110200.0/Kg

Advertisement

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹108600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-02-2025 was 108600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-02-2025 was ₹108600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹111000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-02-2025 was 111000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-02-2025 was ₹111000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Advertisement

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

Advertisement

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here