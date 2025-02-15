Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 15, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8734.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 110.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8008.3 per gram, a rise of ₹100.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.01%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.94%.

The current price of silver in India is 103700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1200.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹87191.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-02-2025 was 86681.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-02-2025 was ₹86691.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹87185.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-02-2025 was 86675.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-02-2025 was ₹86685.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹87199.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-02-2025 was 86689.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-02-2025 was ₹86699.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹87207.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-02-2025 was 86697.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-02-2025 was ₹86707.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹87205.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-02-2025 was 86695.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-02-2025 was ₹86705.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹110800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-02-2025 was ₹109700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹102700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-02-2025 was 101500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-02-2025 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹111400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-02-2025 was 110200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-02-2025 was ₹110300.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹109800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-02-2025 was 108600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-02-2025 was ₹108700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹112200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-02-2025 was 111000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-02-2025 was ₹111100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

