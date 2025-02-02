Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 2, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8466.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 150.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7762.3 per gram, a rise of ₹140.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.75%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.59%.

The current price of silver in India is 102600.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹84511.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 01-02-2025 was 83051.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was ₹82431.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹84505.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 01-02-2025 was 83045.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was ₹82425.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹84519.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 01-02-2025 was 83059.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was ₹82439.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹84527.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 01-02-2025 was 83067.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was ₹82447.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹84525.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 01-02-2025 was 83065.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 27-01-2025 was ₹82445.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹109700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 01-02-2025 was 108800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 27-01-2025 was ₹107600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 01-02-2025 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 27-01-2025 was ₹99500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹110300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 01-02-2025 was 109400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 27-01-2025 was ₹108200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹108700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 01-02-2025 was 107800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 27-01-2025 was ₹106600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹111100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 01-02-2025 was 110200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 27-01-2025 was ₹109000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

