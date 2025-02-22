Mint Market

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 22, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 22, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.87563.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.103400.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published22 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 22, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 22, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8756.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 660.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8031.3 per gram, a fall of 570.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.81%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.35%.

Advertisement

The current price of silver in India is 103400.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 87561.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-02-2025 was 87681.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-02-2025 was 86091.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 87555.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-02-2025 was 87675.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-02-2025 was 86085.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 88139.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-02-2025 was 87689.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-02-2025 was 86099.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 87777.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-02-2025 was 87697.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-02-2025 was 86107.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 87775.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-02-2025 was 87695.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-02-2025 was 86105.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 110500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-02-2025 was 110600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-02-2025 was 110700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 102400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-02-2025 was 102500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-02-2025 was 102600.0/Kg

Advertisement

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 111100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-02-2025 was 111200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-02-2025 was 111300.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 109500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-02-2025 was 109700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 111900.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-02-2025 was 112000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-02-2025 was 112100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

Advertisement

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 22, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App