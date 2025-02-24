Mint Market

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 24, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 24, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.87933.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.103500.0 in Delhi.

Published24 Feb 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on February 24, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 24, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8793.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8061.3 per gram, a fall of 10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.87%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.68%.

The current price of silver in India is 103500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 87781.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-02-2025 was 87561.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-02-2025 was 86651.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 87775.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-02-2025 was 87555.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-02-2025 was 86645.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 87789.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-02-2025 was 88139.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-02-2025 was 86659.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 87797.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-02-2025 was 87777.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-02-2025 was 86667.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 87795.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-02-2025 was 87775.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-02-2025 was 86665.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-02-2025 was 110500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-02-2025 was 110600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-02-2025 was 102400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-02-2025 was 102500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-02-2025 was 111100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-02-2025 was 111200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-02-2025 was 109500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 112000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-02-2025 was 111900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-02-2025 was 112000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

