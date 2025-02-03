Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 3, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8465.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7761.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.48%, while over the last month, the change stands at -6.66%.
The current price of silver in India is 102500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹84501.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-02-2025 was 84361.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-01-2025 was ₹82261.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹84495.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-02-2025 was 84355.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-01-2025 was ₹82255.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹84509.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-02-2025 was 84369.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-01-2025 was ₹82269.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹84517.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-02-2025 was 84377.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-01-2025 was ₹82277.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹84515.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-02-2025 was 84375.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-01-2025 was ₹82275.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-02-2025 was 109800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-01-2025 was ₹106600.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-02-2025 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-01-2025 was ₹98500.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-02-2025 was 110400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-01-2025 was ₹107200.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹108600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-02-2025 was 108800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-01-2025 was ₹105600.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹111000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-02-2025 was 111200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-01-2025 was ₹108000.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.