Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on February 8, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8667.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 20.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7946.3 per gram, a fall of ₹20.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -2.04%, while over the last month, the change stands at -8.15%.

The current price of silver in India is 102500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹86521.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-02-2025 was 86271.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-02-2025 was ₹84511.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹86515.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-02-2025 was 86265.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-02-2025 was ₹84505.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹86529.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-02-2025 was 86279.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-02-2025 was ₹84519.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹86537.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-02-2025 was 86287.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-02-2025 was ₹84527.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹86535.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 07-02-2025 was 86285.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 02-02-2025 was ₹84525.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-02-2025 was 109800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-02-2025 was ₹109700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-02-2025 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-02-2025 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-02-2025 was 110400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-02-2025 was ₹110300.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹108600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-02-2025 was 107500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-02-2025 was ₹108700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹111000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 07-02-2025 was 109900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 02-02-2025 was ₹111100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

