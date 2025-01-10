Hello User
Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 10, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 10, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Livemint

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 10, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.79383.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.95500.0 in Delhi.

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 10, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 10, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7938.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 380.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7278.3 per gram, a rise of 350.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.65%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.99%.

The current price of silver in India is 95500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 79231.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-01-2025 was 78721.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-01-2025 was 79231.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 79225.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-01-2025 was 78715.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-01-2025 was 79225.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 79239.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-01-2025 was 78729.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-01-2025 was 79239.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 79247.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-01-2025 was 78737.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-01-2025 was 79247.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 79245.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-01-2025 was 78735.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-01-2025 was 79245.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-01-2025 was 102800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-01-2025 was 102800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 94500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-01-2025 was 94700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-01-2025 was 94700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 103200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-01-2025 was 103400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-01-2025 was 103400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-01-2025 was 101800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-01-2025 was 101800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-01-2025 was 104200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-01-2025 was 104200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

