Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 12, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 12, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7982.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 170.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7317.3 per gram, a rise of ₹140.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.64%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.44%.
The current price of silver in India is 96600.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.
Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities
Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India
Gold Rate in Chennai
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹79661.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 11-01-2025 was 79231.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78721.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Bangalore
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹79655.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 11-01-2025 was 79225.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78715.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹79669.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 11-01-2025 was 79239.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78729.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹79677.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 11-01-2025 was 79247.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78737.0/10 grams.
Gold Rate in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹79675.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 11-01-2025 was 79245.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 06-01-2025 was ₹78735.0/10 grams.
Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India
Silver Prices in Chennai
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹103700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 11-01-2025 was 102600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 06-01-2025 was ₹101600.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Bangalore
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹95600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 11-01-2025 was 94500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 06-01-2025 was ₹93500.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹104300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 11-01-2025 was 103200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 06-01-2025 was ₹102200.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹102700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 11-01-2025 was 101600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 06-01-2025 was ₹100600.0/Kg
Silver Prices in Vijayawada
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹105100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 11-01-2025 was 104000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 06-01-2025 was ₹103000.0/Kg
Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
- Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
- Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
- Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
- Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
- World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.