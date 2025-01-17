Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 17, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8080.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 550.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7408.3 per gram, a rise of ₹500.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.59%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.65%.
The current price of silver in India is 98700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2000.0 per kg.
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹80651.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-01-2025 was 79971.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-01-2025 was ₹79501.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹80645.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-01-2025 was 79965.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-01-2025 was ₹79495.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹80659.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-01-2025 was 79979.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-01-2025 was ₹79509.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹80667.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-01-2025 was 79987.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-01-2025 was ₹79517.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹80665.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 16-01-2025 was 79985.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 11-01-2025 was ₹79515.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹105800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-01-2025 was 102600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-01-2025 was ₹103800.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹97700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-01-2025 was 94500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-01-2025 was ₹95700.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹106400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-01-2025 was 103200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-01-2025 was ₹104400.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹104800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-01-2025 was 101600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-01-2025 was ₹102800.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 16-01-2025 was 104000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 11-01-2025 was ₹105200.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
