Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 20, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8127.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7451.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.7%.

The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹81121.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-01-2025 was 81301.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-01-2025 was ₹80101.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹81115.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-01-2025 was 81295.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-01-2025 was ₹80095.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹81129.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-01-2025 was 81309.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-01-2025 was ₹80109.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹81137.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-01-2025 was 81317.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-01-2025 was ₹80117.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹81135.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-01-2025 was 81315.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-01-2025 was ₹80115.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-01-2025 was 106800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-01-2025 was ₹104800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹98500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-01-2025 was 98700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-01-2025 was ₹96700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-01-2025 was 107400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-01-2025 was ₹105400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹105600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-01-2025 was 105800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-01-2025 was ₹103800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹108000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-01-2025 was 108200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-01-2025 was ₹106200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.