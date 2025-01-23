Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 23, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8227.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 860.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7543.3 per gram, a rise of ₹750.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.75%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.79%.
The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹82121.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-01-2025 was 81261.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-01-2025 was ₹80651.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹82115.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-01-2025 was 81255.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-01-2025 was ₹80645.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹82129.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-01-2025 was 81269.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-01-2025 was ₹80659.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹82137.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-01-2025 was 81277.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-01-2025 was ₹80667.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹82135.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-01-2025 was 81275.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-01-2025 was ₹80665.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-01-2025 was ₹105800.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹98500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-01-2025 was 98500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-01-2025 was ₹97700.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-01-2025 was 107200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-01-2025 was ₹106400.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹105600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-01-2025 was 105600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-01-2025 was ₹104800.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹108000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-01-2025 was 108000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-01-2025 was ₹107200.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
