Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.82253.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.99500.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published24 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8225.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 20.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7541.3 per gram, a fall of 20.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.05%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.64%.

Advertisement

The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 82101.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-01-2025 was 81261.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was 81301.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 82095.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-01-2025 was 81255.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was 81295.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 82109.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-01-2025 was 81269.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was 81309.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 82117.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-01-2025 was 81277.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was 81317.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 82115.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 23-01-2025 was 81275.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 18-01-2025 was 81315.0/10 grams.

Advertisement

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was 106800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 98500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-01-2025 was 98500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was 98700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-01-2025 was 107200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was 107400.0/Kg

Advertisement

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 105600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-01-2025 was 105600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was 105800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 108000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 23-01-2025 was 108000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 18-01-2025 was 108200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Advertisement
  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

Advertisement

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 24, 2025: Check latest Rates in India
First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:30 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts