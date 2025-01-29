Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 29, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8209.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 320.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7526.3 per gram, a fall of ₹300.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.38%, while over the last month, the change stands at -5.33%.

The current price of silver in India is 99500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹81941.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 28-01-2025 was 82431.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was ₹82121.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹81935.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 28-01-2025 was 82425.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was ₹82115.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹81949.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 28-01-2025 was 82439.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was ₹82129.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹81957.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 28-01-2025 was 82447.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was ₹82137.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹81955.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 28-01-2025 was 82445.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 23-01-2025 was ₹82135.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 28-01-2025 was 107600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 23-01-2025 was ₹106600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹98500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 28-01-2025 was 99500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 23-01-2025 was ₹98500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 28-01-2025 was 108200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 23-01-2025 was ₹107200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹105600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 28-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 23-01-2025 was ₹105600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹108000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 28-01-2025 was 109000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 23-01-2025 was ₹108000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

