Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 3, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7851.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7198.3 per gram, a rise of ₹300.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.59%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.28%.

The current price of silver in India is 93500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹78361.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77571.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78031.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹78355.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77565.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78025.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹78369.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77579.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78039.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹78377.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77587.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78047.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹78375.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77585.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was ₹78045.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 100600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was ₹102600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹92500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 92500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was ₹94500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹101200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 101200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was ₹103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹99600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was ₹101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹102000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 102000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was ₹104000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.