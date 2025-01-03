Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 3, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Livemint

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 3, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.78513.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.93500.0 in Delhi.

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on January 3, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 3, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7851.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 330.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7198.3 per gram, a rise of 300.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.59%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.28%.

The current price of silver in India is 93500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 78361.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77571.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was 78031.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 78355.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77565.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was 78025.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 78369.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77579.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was 78039.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 78377.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77587.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was 78047.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 78375.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-01-2025 was 77585.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-12-2024 was 78045.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 100600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was 102600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 92500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 92500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was 94500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 101200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 101200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was 103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 99600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was 101600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 102000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-01-2025 was 102000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-12-2024 was 104000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

