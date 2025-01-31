Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 31, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8320.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 170.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7628.3 per gram, a rise of ₹150.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.62%, while over the last month, the change stands at -4.76%.
The current price of silver in India is 101700.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2200.0 per kg.
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹83051.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 30-01-2025 was 81941.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was ₹82451.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹83045.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 30-01-2025 was 81935.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was ₹82445.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹83059.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 30-01-2025 was 81949.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was ₹82459.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹83067.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 30-01-2025 was 81957.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was ₹82467.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹83065.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 30-01-2025 was 81955.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-01-2025 was ₹82465.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹108800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 30-01-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-01-2025 was ₹107800.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹100700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 30-01-2025 was 98500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-01-2025 was ₹99700.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹109400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 30-01-2025 was 107200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-01-2025 was ₹108400.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹107800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 30-01-2025 was 105600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-01-2025 was ₹106800.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 30-01-2025 was 108000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-01-2025 was ₹109200.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
