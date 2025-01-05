Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 5, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7888.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 500.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7232.3 per gram, a fall of ₹460.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.65%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.56%.

The current price of silver in India is 94600.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹78731.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 04-01-2025 was 78361.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-12-2024 was ₹77851.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹78725.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 04-01-2025 was 78355.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-12-2024 was ₹77845.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹78739.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 04-01-2025 was 78369.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-12-2024 was ₹77859.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹78747.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 04-01-2025 was 78377.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-12-2024 was ₹77867.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹78745.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 04-01-2025 was 78375.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 30-12-2024 was ₹77865.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹101700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 04-01-2025 was 100600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-12-2024 was ₹102500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹93600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 04-01-2025 was 92500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-12-2024 was ₹94400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹102300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 04-01-2025 was 101200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-12-2024 was ₹103100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹100700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 04-01-2025 was 99600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-12-2024 was ₹101500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 04-01-2025 was 102000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 30-12-2024 was ₹103900.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.