Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 7, 2025: Gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7887.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7231.3 per gram, reflecting no change .

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.39%.

The current price of silver in India is 94500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹78721.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78731.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77571.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹78715.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78725.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77565.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹78729.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78739.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77579.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹78737.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78747.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77587.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹78735.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78745.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77585.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹100600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹93500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 93600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹92500.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹102200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 102300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹101200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹99600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 103100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹102000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.