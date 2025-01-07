Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on January 7, 2025: Gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.7887.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7231.3 per gram, reflecting no change .
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.39%.
The current price of silver in India is 94500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹78721.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78731.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77571.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹78715.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78725.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77565.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹78729.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78739.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77579.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹78737.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78747.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77587.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹78735.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 06-01-2025 was 78745.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 01-01-2025 was ₹77585.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹101600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 101700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹100600.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹93500.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 93600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹92500.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹102200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 102300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹101200.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹100600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 100700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹99600.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹103000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 06-01-2025 was 103100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 01-01-2025 was ₹102000.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
