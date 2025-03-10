Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 10, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8787.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8056.3 per gram, a fall of ₹10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.62%, while over the last month, the change stands at -0.55%.

The current price of silver in India is 102100.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹87721.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-03-2025 was 87171.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-03-2025 was ₹86631.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹87715.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-03-2025 was 87165.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-03-2025 was ₹86625.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹87729.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-03-2025 was 87179.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-03-2025 was ₹86639.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹87737.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-03-2025 was 87187.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-03-2025 was ₹86647.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹87735.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 09-03-2025 was 87185.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 04-03-2025 was ₹86645.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹110700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-03-2025 was 110900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-03-2025 was ₹107600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-03-2025 was 101300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-03-2025 was ₹99000.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹111300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-03-2025 was 111500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-03-2025 was ₹108200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹109700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-03-2025 was 109900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-03-2025 was ₹106600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹112100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 09-03-2025 was 112300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 04-03-2025 was ₹109000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

