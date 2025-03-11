Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 11, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8800.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 130.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8068.3 per gram, a rise of ₹120.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.36%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.19%.

The current price of silver in India is 102000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹87851.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 10-03-2025 was 87731.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87411.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹87845.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 10-03-2025 was 87725.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87405.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹87859.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 10-03-2025 was 87739.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87419.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹87867.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 10-03-2025 was 87747.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87427.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹87865.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 10-03-2025 was 87745.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 05-03-2025 was ₹87425.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹110600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 10-03-2025 was 110800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹109800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹101000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 10-03-2025 was 101200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹100200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹111200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 10-03-2025 was 111400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹110400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 10-03-2025 was 109800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹108800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹112000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 10-03-2025 was 112200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 05-03-2025 was ₹111200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

