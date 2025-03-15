Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 15, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8996.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 1200.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8248.3 per gram, a rise of ₹1100.0.
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.32%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.05%.
The current price of silver in India is 106200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 2000.0 per kg.
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹89811.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-03-2025 was 88011.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-03-2025 was ₹87731.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹89805.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-03-2025 was 88005.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-03-2025 was ₹87725.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹89819.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-03-2025 was 88019.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-03-2025 was ₹87739.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹89827.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-03-2025 was 88027.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-03-2025 was ₹87747.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹89825.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 14-03-2025 was 88025.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 09-03-2025 was ₹87745.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹114800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-03-2025 was 111800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-03-2025 was ₹110800.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹105200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-03-2025 was 102200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-03-2025 was ₹101200.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹115400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-03-2025 was 112400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-03-2025 was ₹111400.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹113800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-03-2025 was 110800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-03-2025 was ₹109800.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹116200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 14-03-2025 was 113200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 09-03-2025 was ₹112200.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.
To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.