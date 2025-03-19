Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 19, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.9018.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 460.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8268.3 per gram, a rise of ₹420.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.86%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.37%.

The current price of silver in India is 107200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1300.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹90031.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 18-03-2025 was 89681.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 13-03-2025 was ₹88011.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹90025.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 18-03-2025 was 89675.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 13-03-2025 was ₹88005.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹90039.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 18-03-2025 was 89689.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 13-03-2025 was ₹88019.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹90047.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 18-03-2025 was 89697.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 13-03-2025 was ₹88027.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹90045.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 18-03-2025 was 89695.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 13-03-2025 was ₹88025.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹115800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 18-03-2025 was 114600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 13-03-2025 was ₹111800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹106200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 18-03-2025 was 105000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 13-03-2025 was ₹102200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹116400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 18-03-2025 was 115200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 13-03-2025 was ₹112400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹114800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 18-03-2025 was 113600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 13-03-2025 was ₹110800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹117200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 18-03-2025 was 116000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 13-03-2025 was ₹113200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

