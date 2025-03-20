Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 20, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.9062.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 440.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8308.3 per gram, a rise of ₹400.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.07%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.89%.

The current price of silver in India is 108200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1000.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹90471.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-03-2025 was 89571.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-03-2025 was ₹88611.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹90465.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-03-2025 was 89565.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-03-2025 was ₹88605.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹90479.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-03-2025 was 89579.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-03-2025 was ₹88619.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹90487.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-03-2025 was 89587.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-03-2025 was ₹88627.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹90485.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 19-03-2025 was 89585.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 14-03-2025 was ₹88625.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹116800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-03-2025 was 114500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-03-2025 was ₹112800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹107200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-03-2025 was 104900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-03-2025 was ₹103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹117400.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-03-2025 was 115100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-03-2025 was ₹113400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹115800.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-03-2025 was 113500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-03-2025 was ₹111800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹118200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 19-03-2025 was 115900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 14-03-2025 was ₹114200.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here