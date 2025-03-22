Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 22, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.9038.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 460.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8286.3 per gram, a fall of ₹420.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.86%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.65%.

The current price of silver in India is 106000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 2300.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹90231.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-03-2025 was 90471.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-03-2025 was ₹89691.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹90225.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-03-2025 was 90465.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-03-2025 was ₹89685.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹90239.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-03-2025 was 90479.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-03-2025 was ₹89699.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹90247.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-03-2025 was 90487.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-03-2025 was ₹89707.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹90245.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 21-03-2025 was 90485.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 16-03-2025 was ₹89705.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹114600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-03-2025 was 116800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-03-2025 was ₹114700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹105000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-03-2025 was 107200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-03-2025 was ₹105100.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹115200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-03-2025 was 117400.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-03-2025 was ₹115300.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹113600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-03-2025 was 115800.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-03-2025 was ₹113700.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹116000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 21-03-2025 was 118200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 16-03-2025 was ₹116100.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

