Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 23, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 23, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.9000.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of ₹ 380.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8247.3 per gram, a fall of ₹390.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.11%, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.61%.

The current price of silver in India is 104100.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 1900.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹89801.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-03-2025 was 90691.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-03-2025 was ₹89681.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹89795.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-03-2025 was 90685.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-03-2025 was ₹89675.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹89809.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-03-2025 was 90699.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-03-2025 was ₹89689.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹89817.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-03-2025 was 90707.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-03-2025 was ₹89697.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹89815.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 22-03-2025 was 90705.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 17-03-2025 was ₹89695.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹112700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-03-2025 was 116900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-03-2025 was ₹114600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹103100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-03-2025 was 107300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-03-2025 was ₹105000.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹113300.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-03-2025 was 117500.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-03-2025 was ₹115200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹111700.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-03-2025 was 115900.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-03-2025 was ₹113600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹114100.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 22-03-2025 was 118300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 17-03-2025 was ₹116000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

