Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 3, 2025: Check latest Rates in India

Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 3, 2025:10 grams of 24 carat gold price was at Rs.86783.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver rate was Rs.100000.0 in Delhi.

Published3 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Gold Rate And Silver Price Today on March 3, 2025

Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 3, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8678.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of 10.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7956.3 per gram, a fall of 10.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.21%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.69%.

The current price of silver in India is 100000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 100.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities

Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai

Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 86631.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-03-2025 was 86851.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was 87901.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore

Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is 86625.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-03-2025 was 86845.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was 87895.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is 86639.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-03-2025 was 86859.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was 87909.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is 86647.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-03-2025 was 86867.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was 87917.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is 86645.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 02-03-2025 was 86865.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-02-2025 was 87915.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India

Silver Prices in Chennai

Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is 107600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-03-2025 was 107600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was 110800.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore

Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is 99000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-03-2025 was 99000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was 103200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is 108200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-03-2025 was 108200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was 111400.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is 106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-03-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was 109600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is 109000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 02-03-2025 was 109000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 25-02-2025 was 112000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices

The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

  • Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.
  • Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.
  • Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.
  • Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.
  • World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals.

Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 10:30 AM IST
