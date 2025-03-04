Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 4, 2025: Gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8678.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 7956.3 per gram, reflecting no change .
The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 1.71%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.47%.
The current price of silver in India is 100000.0 per kg, reflecting no change .
Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹86631.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 03-03-2025 was 86641.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88121.0/10 grams.
Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹86625.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 03-03-2025 was 86635.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88115.0/10 grams.
Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹86639.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 03-03-2025 was 86649.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88129.0/10 grams.
Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹86647.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 03-03-2025 was 86657.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88137.0/10 grams.
Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹86645.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 03-03-2025 was 86655.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 26-02-2025 was ₹88135.0/10 grams.
Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹107600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 03-03-2025 was 107700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 26-02-2025 was ₹110600.0/Kg
Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹99000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 03-03-2025 was 99100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 26-02-2025 was ₹103000.0/Kg
Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹108200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 03-03-2025 was 108300.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 26-02-2025 was ₹111200.0/Kg
Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹106600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 03-03-2025 was 106700.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 26-02-2025 was ₹109600.0/Kg
Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹109000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 03-03-2025 was 109100.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 26-02-2025 was ₹112000.0/Kg
The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:
