Gold Rate and Silver Price Today on March 6, 2025: Gold prices experienced a modest increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India is Rs.8816.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹ 600.0. The cost of 22 carat gold in India is 8083.3 per gram, a rise of ₹550.0.

The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at 0.88%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.61%.

The current price of silver in India is 101000.0 per kg, reflecting an decrease of 200.0 per kg.

Gold Rates and Silver Prices in South Cities Top 5 South Cities for Gold Rates in India

Gold Rate in Chennai Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹88011.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-03-2025 was 86631.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-02-2025 was ₹87391.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Bangalore: Gold Rate Today in Bangalore is ₹88005.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-03-2025 was 86625.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-02-2025 was ₹87385.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad is ₹88019.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-03-2025 was 86639.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-02-2025 was ₹87399.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Gold Rate Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹88027.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-03-2025 was 86647.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-02-2025 was ₹87407.0/10 grams.

Gold Rate in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada is ₹88025.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s gold rate on 05-03-2025 was 86645.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 28-02-2025 was ₹87405.0/10 grams.

Top 5 South Cities for Silver Rates in India Silver Prices in Chennai Chennai: Silver Prices Today in Chennai is ₹109600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-03-2025 was 107600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-02-2025 was ₹108600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Bangalore Bangalore: Silver Prices Today in Bangalore is ₹100000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-03-2025 was 99000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-02-2025 was ₹100000.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Silver Prices Today in Hyderabad is ₹110200.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-03-2025 was 108200.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-02-2025 was ₹109200.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam: Silver Prices Today in Visakhapatnam is ₹108600.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-03-2025 was 106600.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-02-2025 was ₹107600.0/Kg

Silver Prices in Vijayawada Vijayawada: Silver Prices Today in Vijayawada is ₹111000.0/Kg. Yesterday silver price on 05-03-2025 was 109000.0/Kg,and last week’s silver price on 28-02-2025 was ₹110000.0/Kg

Factors Affecting Gold Rates and Silver Prices The prices of gold rates and silver prices constantly fluctuate due to various factors, both domestic and international. Key influences include:

Global Demand: The overall demand for gold and silver worldwide plays a significant role in price changes.

Currency Fluctuations: Changes in the value of currencies, particularly the US dollar, relative to other currencies can affect the attractiveness of gold and silver as investments.

Interest Rates: Higher interest rates can make gold and silver less attractive as investments as they offer no interest income.

Government Regulations: Government policies and regulations related to the gold and silver trade can impact prices.

World Events: Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and other global factors can influence the demand for and price of precious metals. Insights from Jewelers: Jewelers, as experts in the precious metals industry, can provide valuable insights into market trends and potential price movements.

To check the Gold Price of North Major Cities. Click Here