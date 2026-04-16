Gold rate drops on MCX on profit booking amid dollar's volatility; US-Iran talks remain in focus

Gold rate today: Gold prices declined on the MCX in early deals on Thursday, April 16, amid profit booking amid a volatile US dollar, while investors remained focused on emerging signs in the US–Iran situation that will impact risk appetite.
International gold prices also eased after hitting a one-month high amid speculations about the next round of the US-Iran talks and the impact of geopolitical developments on the interest rate trajectory in the US.
The dollar index eased by 0.20%, while Brent Crude prices were largely flat, trading near the $95 per barrel mark.
Gold and silver prices are witnessing high volatility as investor risk appetite appears to be returning amid emerging signs that the US and Iran may find a way to end their conflict in the coming few days. US equity markets are near their record highs, while the Indian stock market sentiment has also improved.
US President Donald Trump, according to media reports, has signalled that the West Asian war is close to being over and has said that a second round of negotiations with Iran could take place in Pakistan within the next two days.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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