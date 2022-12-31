Gold rate outlook 2023: Yellow metal price may hit 61,0002 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 01:44 PM IST
- Gold rate outlook 2023: Precious bullion metal has formed ascending triangle formation, signaling further upside in the yellow metal price
Gold rate outlook 2023: The year 2022 hasn't been much encouraging for gold Investors. Gold rates throughout the year remained in bearish trend since March 2022. However, in past couple of months, yellow metal price has moved upside and shown bullish trend for the upcoming year.
