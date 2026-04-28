Gold rate outlook: ASK Private Wealth's CIO Somnath Mukherjee turns neutral on gold after two years; here's why

Gold rate today: After delivering strong returns over the past two years, gold may be entering a more uncertain phase, prompting ASK Private Wealth to dial down its bullish stance.
ASK Private Wealth CIO Somnath Mukherjee has shifted his tactical view on gold from “overweight” to “neutral”, citing rising volatility and weakening predictive signals from traditional indicators.
Gold prices have rallied nearly 110% over the last two years, outperforming equities and emerging as one of the best asset classes of recent times.
This rally, according to the private wealth firm, was underpinned by a confluence of supportive factors. Central banks continued to purchase gold, supporting the prices. A World Gold Council (WGC) report stated that central banks remained firm on gold accumulation, with the monthly average of 26t reported in 2025.
Furthermore, expectations of easing global interest rates and robust consumer demand from key markets such as China and India. In addition, inflows into gold-backed ETFs in developed markets and heightened geopolitical tensions added to its appeal as a safe-haven asset.
However, during recent period, gold has become fairly volatile, putting in question its "safe haven" status, said Mukherjee. His comments come against the backdrop of a 5% decline in gold prices in two months, even as the US-Iran war rages on.
The Middle East crisis has fanned inflation fears, prompting investors to trim the rate cut bets for the US Federal Reserve. The Fed is slated to meet this week, and while it is widely expected to hold rates, progress in US‑Iran talks and inflation data releases could quickly shift views on the policy path.
Investors are also recalibrating expectations under incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who has signalled less guidance, a smaller balance sheet and regime changes, a WGC report noted.
Another reason behind Mukherjee's tactical shift in stance is that gold's correlation with other asset classes has either weakened or reversed in their direction. "Moreover, a clear cyclical pattern in these sets of correlation is observed, reducing their reliability as a future gold price predictor," Mukherjee added.
Historically, gold has shown an inverse correlation with equities and interest rates, making it a reliable diversification tool. But that relationship has weakened in recent months. This evolving dynamic complicates the investment case for gold, particularly for tactical allocation strategies.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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