Gold rate outlook: Goldman Sachs raises yellow metal price forecast to $2700 per ounce by year-end
Goldman Sachs has raised its gold price forecast to $2,700 per ounce by year-end as against a target of $2,300 previously as it believes the yellow metal is in an unshakeable bull market.
Gold prices traded near record-high levels on Monday after a sharp rally led by safe-haven demand amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Gold rate has rallied 20% over the past two months and analysts expect further gains in the bullion prices.
