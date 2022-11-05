Gold rate rebounds after hitting one-month lows. Should you buy now?4 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 06:19 AM IST
- Gold rate today: Immediate support for spot gold price today is placed at $1,620 per ounce, say experts
Gold rate today: Following profit booking trigger in the US dollar, gold prices bounced back strongly after hitting one-month lows on Thursday session. In fact the precious bullion metal surged towards three-week high on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), logging around 1.27 per cent weekly gain at the domestic bourses whereas in spot market, gold rates shot up to the tune of 2 per cent in recently ended week. Gold future contract for the month of December 2022 on MCX ended on Friday at ₹50,880 per 10 gm levels whereas spot gold price finished at 1,680 per ounce levels.