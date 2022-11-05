Gold rate rebounds after hitting one-month lows. Should you buy now?

According to commodity market experts, gold prices have bounced back as dollar index came down from around 113 levels to below 111 mark. They said that the US Fed sounded more hawkish than expected and dampened hopes of any change in its tightening plans. This boosted the greenback toward the 113 mark. However, it gave up much of its gains after the Chinese move of 'zero Covid' policy. This is expected to strengthen yuan and boost demand for metals including bullions. They said that currently gold rates are in the range of $1,620 to $1,685 per ounce levels. On breaching the upper band, it may go up to $1,710 per ounce levels. On MCX, they said that gold price is expected to remain in the range of 49,800 per ounce to ₹50,900 per 10 gm levels. On breaching the immediate resistance, it may go up to ₹51,300 and ₹51,800 levels. They advised gold investors to keep these pivot levels in mind and maintain 'buy on dips' strategy as overall sentiment for gold may continue to remain 'sideways to bullish.'