Gold rate rebounds after weak US GDP data. Right time to buy now?4 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 06:11 AM IST
- Gold price in spot market may go around $1800 per ounce levels in short term, believe bullion experts
Listen to this article
Gold rates continued to rally on second straight week on mild hawkish stance of the US Fed on interest rate hike and fall in the US gross domestic product (GDP) data in second successive quarter. August future contract of the yellow metal finished ₹126 per 10 gm higher at ₹51,430 levels on Friday whereas spot fold price ended 0.52 per cent higher at $1765 per ounce levels.